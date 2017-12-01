VIDEO: A SWAN LAKE with 1,000 Gallons of Water

Click Here for More Articles on Cennarium

"I wanted to do something big and wild and different. Something with water!" said choreographer Alexander Ekman and filled the Main Stage at the Oslo Opera House with 1,000 gallons of water.

In A SWAN LAKE , his new full-length work created for the Norwegian National Ballet, the dancers are joined on stage by actors, a soprano, musicians and 1,000 rubber ducks. Alexander Ekman is an award-winning choreographer, whose work is internationally acclaimed for its inventiveness, musicality, and humor.

With a score by Swedish composer Mikael Karlsson and costumes by Danish fashion designer Henrik Vibskov, A SWAN LAKE takes a fresh and witty look at Tchaikovsky's ballet of all ballets.

Watch A SWAN LAKE trailer below or stream the full show here !

