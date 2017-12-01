Cennarium
Click Here for More Articles on Cennarium

VIDEO: A SWAN LAKE with 1,000 Gallons of Water

Dec. 1, 2017  

"I wanted to do something big and wild and different. Something with water!" said choreographer Alexander Ekman and filled the Main Stage at the Oslo Opera House with 1,000 gallons of water.

In A SWAN LAKE, his new full-length work created for the Norwegian National Ballet, the dancers are joined on stage by actors, a soprano, musicians and 1,000 rubber ducks. Alexander Ekman is an award-winning choreographer, whose work is internationally acclaimed for its inventiveness, musicality, and humor.

With a score by Swedish composer Mikael Karlsson and costumes by Danish fashion designer Henrik Vibskov, A SWAN LAKE takes a fresh and witty look at Tchaikovsky's ballet of all ballets.

Watch A SWAN LAKE trailer below or stream the full show here!

VIDEO: A SWAN LAKE with 1,000 Gallons of Water
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: The Magic Behind the Snow Scene in THE NUTCRACKER
  • VIDEO: A SWAN LAKE with 1,000 Gallons of Water
  • VIDEO: Shoshana Bean & Cynthia Erivo Join Forces on a Taylor Swift Hit!
  • VIDEO: First Look at the Canadian Company of COME FROM AWAY
  • VIDEO: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Stars Take On a DEAR EVAN HANSEN Hit!
  • VIDEO: Christina Bianco Covers Mariah Carey As 26 Divas In The Ultimate Musical Advent Calendar

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com