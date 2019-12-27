VIDEO: A Cappella Group VoicePlay, and Adriana Arellano, Perform a FROZEN 2 Medley

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN 2

A cappella group VoicePlay has posted a video to Youtube of the group performing an epic medley of songs from the film Frozen 2! The performance features vocalist Adriana Arellano.

Frozen lyricist Kristen Anderson-Lopez took to Twitter to share the video, saying it is "the newest medley to make our jaw drop."

And the newest medley to make our jaw drop: https://t.co/MBc2OYCL1r. #frozen2 - Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) December 27, 2019

VoicePlay includes the talents of Earl Elkins Jr. | Tenor 1, Eli Jacobson | Tenor 2, J.None | Baritone, Geoff Castellucci | Bass, and Layne Stein | Drums.

Check out the video below!

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.





