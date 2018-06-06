VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 26- Tony-Winning Revival of CAROUSEL Stuns the 1994 Ceremony

On Day 26 of 30 Days of Tony, we flashback to the last (and Tony-winning!) revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical, Carousel, which is nominated yet again this year for Best Revival of a Musical.

Set in a small New England factory town, Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless musical Carousel describes the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him. Elevated to an epic scale with a sweeping musical score that features some of the most beloved numbers in the American songbook, and incandescent ballet sequences, this story of passion, loss, and redemption introduced Broadway to a new manner of musical drama and would captivate theatergoers for generations to come.

Carousel played its world premiere on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on April 19, 1945, and received unanimous raves. Brooks Atkinson in The New York Times called Carousel "nothing less than a masterpiece." John Chapman of the Daily News proclaimed it "the finest musical play I have ever seen."

In 1999, Time Magazine named Carousel the best musical of the century, saying that Rodgers & Hammerstein "set the standard for the 20th-century musical, and this show features their most beautiful score and the most skillful and affecting example of their musical storytelling."

Celebrate this classic musical and it's return to the Tonys with its last appearance on the 1994 ceremony!

