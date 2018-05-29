30 Days of Tony
VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 18- Taylor Louderman Brings Some Cheer to the 2013 Tonys!

May. 29, 2018  

On Day 18 of 30 Days of Tony, we're cheering on Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical nominee, Taylor Louderman.

Taylor Louderman is a Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award nominee for her performance as Regina George in Mean Girls.

She recently finished starring as 'Lauren' in Kinky Boots on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut originating the role of 'Campbell' in Bring it On: The Musical.

Television credits include: Nick Jr.'s "Sunny Day" (Blair), Wendy in NBC's Peter Pan Live, HBO's "High Maintenance." Taylor has also starred in roles off-Broadway at The Vineyard, Papermill Playhouse, and THE MUNY.

Check out Taylor in her first Tony appearance with the high-flying cast of Broadway's Bring It On: The Musical!

