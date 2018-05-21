30 Days of Tony
VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 10- Christopher Gattelli is the King of Broadway with NEWSIES!

May. 21, 2018  

On Day 10 of 30 Days of Tony, we look to a double nominee for his work on My Fair Lady and Spongebob Squarepants the Musical. Christopher Gattelli.

Christopher Gattelli is the recipient of the 2012 Tony Award for Best Choreography for NEWSIES. His other Broadway credits include Godspell, South Pacific (Tony & Outer Critics Circle Nominations ) Women on the Verge..., Sunday In The Park With George, The Ritz, Martin Short-Fame Becomes Me, 13, High Fidelity. His Off-Broadway credits include Altar Boyz (Lortel & Callaway Awards, Drama Desk Nom.); Bat Boy (Lortel Award); tick,tick..BOOM!, and on the West End, South Pacific; Sunday In The Park; tick, tick...BOOM!.

He was the Director/Choreographer for SILENCE! The Musical, world premiere of Emmet Otter's Jugband Christmas, Radio Girl, How To Save The World..., Departure Lounge as well as the Hair concert with Jennifer Hudson and the Chess concert with Josh Groban. His TV credits include three seasons on The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

Check out Christopher's high-flying, Tony-winning choreography for Newsies below!

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

