VIDEO: 17-Year-Old's Wish Comes True Backstage at SIX

Good Morning America celebrated Make-A-Wish's annual World Wish Day by shining the spotlight on 17-year-old Jillian Sommers, whose wish recently came true backstage at the hit Broadway musical Six.

The California native was born with congenital heart disease. Despite her health struggles, Sommers had an affinity for Broadway musicals from an early age.

"As young as like three she was running around singing Annie," her mother shared. "Even to this day, when we get home she's got the TV set on the Broadway channel, just listening to Broadway songs."

Through Make A Wish, Sommers was sent on her first trip to New York City, where she was surprised with a backstage visit to Six, meeting the members of the cast.

"I just love watching them come to life. All the songs are amazing and the dancing, too. It just fills me with joy," Sommers stated.

Now playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, Six remixes five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power. The all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.

Watch the complete segment here: