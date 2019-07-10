VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Luke Islam Sings 'She Used To Be Mine' From WAITRESS on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT; Gets Golden Buzzer

On an episode of America's Got Talent this week, a 12 year old singer, Luke Islam, took on "She Used To Be Mine" from Waitress.

The song brought judge Julianne Hough to tears, and she gave him the coveted "Golden Buzzer."

Watch Islam's performance below!

The song, and the rest of the score for Waitress, are written by Sara Bareilles.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "?The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.





