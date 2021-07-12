Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young Will Star in CLYDE'S on Broadway

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for its upcoming production of Lynn Nottage's new play, CLYDE'S.

The production will feature three-time Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba (In Treatment, Orange is the New Black), two-time Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us, Truth Be Told, Between Riverside and Crazy), Reza Salazar (Sweat), and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven). Directed by Kate Whoriskey, CLYDE'S will begin previews on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 and officially open on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Second Stage's Broadway home, The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). A fifth role remains to be cast.

In CLYDE'S, a stirring and funny new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner, Clyde (played by Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this humorous, moving, and urgent play. It's an example of Nottage's "genius for bringing politically charged themes to life by embodying them in ordinary characters living ordinary lives" (The Wall Street Journal).

The full creative team for CLYDE'S includes scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Justin Ellington, original compositions by Justin Hicks and casting by The Telsey Office.

CLYDE'S is being presented in collaboration with Be Forward Productions and One Community. The production is supported by the Art for Justice Fund, a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and by Terry and bob lindsay, with additional support provided by American Express. World Premiere by the Guthrie Theater. Originally commissioned by Joe Dowling and produced by Joseph Haj, Artistic Directors.

Single tickets for CLYDE'S are on sale today, July 12th at 2ST.com or by calling 212-541-4516.

Second Stage will open their fall season at the Tony Kiser Theater with LETTERS OF SURESH by Rajiv Joseph, directed by May Adrales. Tickets are also on sale today.

In LETTERS OF SURESH, playwright Rajiv Joseph reveals intimate mysteries through a series of letters between strangers, friends, daughters, and lovers - many with little in common but a hunger for human connection. a??Sending their hopes and dreams across oceans and years, they seek peace in one another while dreaming of a city once consumed by the scourge of war. a??A companion piece to Joseph's play Animals Out of Paper, LETTERS OF SURESH is the latest work from the Pulitzer Prize-short listed playwright hailed as "wonderfully daring, imaginative, and compassionate" (The New York Times). Letters of Suresh is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. The production is supported by a grant from the Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation. The play was commissioned with support from the Time Warner Foundation.

$30 tickets for both plays are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID.

In the spirit of welcoming new audiences, a new subscription package, Flip the Script, is available to those ages 30 and under. All five productions, three Broadway and two Off-Broadway, can be purchased for $140. See 2st.com for details.