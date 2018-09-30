Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Sep. 30
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, September 30, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
10/1/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ELF, THE MUSICAL at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
10/1/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BLITHE SPIRIT at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
10/1/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in TITANIC at Broadway Theatre TBA
10/1/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in TITANIC at Broadway Theatre TBA
10/1/2018 Submission in JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at Wheelock Family Theatre
10/1/2018 Submission in THE GREAT LEAP at American Conservatory Theater
10/1/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE DEAD, 1904 at Irish Repertory Theatre
10/1/2018 Submission in THE WOLVES at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
10/1/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in CITY CENTER ENCORES 2019 SEASON at New York City Center
10/1/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in CITY CENTER ENCORES 2019 SEASON at New York City Center
10/1/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in WHITE at Coachella Valley Repertory
10/1/2018 Submission in WHITE at Coachella Valley Repertory
10/1/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MY FAIR LADY at Fireside Theatre
10/2/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BRIDGE REPERTORY THEATER 2019 at Bridge Repertory Theatre
10/2/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in LES MISERABLES **Date Change** at National Tour
10/2/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in JOHN W. ENGEMAN THEATER 2nd HALF 2018-19 SEASON at John W. Engeman Theatre
10/2/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THEATRE AT THE CENTER 2019 SEASON at Theatre at the Center
10/2/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THEATRE AT THE CENTER 2019 SEASON at Theatre at the Center
10/2/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THEATRE AT THE CENTER 2019 SEASON at Theatre at the Center
10/2/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THEATRE AT THE CENTER 2019 SEASON at Theatre at the Center
10/2/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NOT MEDEA at Art House Productions
10/3/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in LES MISERABLES **Date Change** at National Tour
10/3/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RIPCORD at Seven Angels Theatre
10/3/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MY FAIR LADY at Fireside Theatre
10/3/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MY FAIR LADY at Fireside Theatre
10/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in WAITRESS at National Tour
10/4/2018 Submission in HARD CELL at Geva Theatre Center
10/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ALL MY SONS at Roundabout Theatre Company
10/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RECENT ALIEN ABDUCTIONS at The Play Company
10/4/2018 Submission in NOT MEDEA at Art House Productions
For more Equity Auditions, click here.