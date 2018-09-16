Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Sep. 16
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, September 16, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
9/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FENCES at Ford's Theatre Society
9/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ARDEN THEATRE CO. 2018-19 TYA SEASON **Revised** at Arden Theatre Company
9/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HOLIDAY INN **Updated** at Paper Mill Playhouse
9/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Theatre Under the Stars
9/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in WAFFLE PALACE CHRISTMAS at Horizon Theatre Company
9/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in DRURY LANE THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre
9/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in DRURY LANE THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre
9/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Tap Dancers in DRURY LANE THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre
9/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Tap Dancers in DRURY LANE THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre
9/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TWO BY FRIEL at Irish Repertory Theatre
9/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD at Creative Place International
9/17/2018 Submission in SHADOW OF HEROES at Metropolitan Playhouse
9/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LYTHGOE FAMILY PANTO 2018 SEASON at Lythgoe Family Panto
9/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in 1776 at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
9/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ARTS CENTER OF COASTAL CAROLINA 2018-19 SEASON at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
9/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MY FAIR LADY at Fireside Theatre
9/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HEARTLAND at InterAct Theatre Company
9/18/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HOLIDAY INN at Paper Mill Playhouse
9/18/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HOLIDAY INN at Paper Mill Playhouse
9/18/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in WAITRESS at Brooks Atkinson Theatre
9/18/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in WAITRESS at Brooks Atkinson Theatre
9/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MARYS SEACOLE at Lincoln Center Theater
9/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DRURY LANE THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre
9/18/2018 - 9/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AUSTEN'S PRIDE **Revised** at Staged Reading
9/18/2018 Submission in A COMEDY OF TENORS at Hampton Theatre Company
9/18/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in LYTHGOE FAMILY PANTO 2018 SEASON at Lythgoe Family Panto
9/18/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in LYTHGOE FAMILY PANTO 2018 SEASON at Lythgoe Family Panto
9/18/2018 Submission in FROST/NIXON at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
9/18/2018 - 9/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE WHITE DEVIL at Red Bull Theater
9/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in 2.5 MINUTE RDE, THE ROYALE, and TRIBES at Kitchen Theatre Company
