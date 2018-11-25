Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Nov. 25
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, November 25, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
11/26/2018 Submission in SKELETON CREW at Portland Stage Company
11/26/2018 Submission in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Zachary Scott Theatre Center
11/26/2018 Submission --- Role of Prospero in THE TEMPEST at Pittsburgh Public Theater
11/26/2018 - 11/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ALHAMBRA DINNER THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
11/26/2018 Stage Manager in WE ARE THE TIGERS at We Are The Tigers 2019 Productions LLC
11/26/2018 Submission in MY FAIR LADY at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in RADIO 930 at Radio Entertainment LLC
11/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in RADIO 930 at Radio Entertainment LLC
11/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in STAGE STRUCK at Peterborough Players Inc.
11/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PLAYING HOT at Pipeline Theatre Company
11/26/2018 - 11/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FORD'S THEATRE LORT 2019-20 SEASON at Ford's Theatre Society
11/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FAKE at Miami New Drama
11/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DANIEL'S HUSBAND at Westside Theatre Upstairs
11/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TRAV'LIN - THE 1930'S HARLEM MUSICAL at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
11/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in LERNER AND LOEWE'S MY FAIR LADY at Lincoln Center Theater
11/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in LERNER AND LOEWE'S MY FAIR LADY at Lincoln Center Theater
11/27/2018 Stage Manager in FORD'S THEATRE LORT 2019-20 SEASON at Ford's Theatre Society
11/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE GERSHWINS' REAL MAGIC at Midtown Management Group Inc.
11/28/2018 Submission in SWEAT at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
11/28/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GODSPELL at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
11/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE FIRST DEEP BREATH **Updated** at National Black Theatre
11/29/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE FLAMINGO KID at Hartford Stage Company Inc.
11/29/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THE FLAMINGO KID at Hartford Stage Company Inc.
11/29/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at Stephen Sondheim Theatre
11/29/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at Stephen Sondheim Theatre
11/30/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE FLAMINGO KID at Hartford Stage Company Inc.
11/30/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE FLAMINGO KID at Hartford Stage Company Inc.
11/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DUTCHMAN at Nebraska Repertory Theatre
11/30/2018 Stage Manager in BAGADUCE THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Bagaduce Theatre
11/30/2018 Submission in BAGADUCE THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Bagaduce Theatre
