Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jun. 3
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, June 3, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
6/4/2018 OPEN Singers in WALT DISNEY WORLD HOLIDAY SHOWS at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FLORIDA REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at Florida Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Singers in OKLAHOMA! at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OKLAHOMA! at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OKLAHOMA! at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AMADEUS at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 - 6/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ACTORS' PLAYHOUSE AT THE MIRACLE THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at Actors' Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 OPEN in THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Garden Theatre
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Submission in SWEAT at Cleveland Play House
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Submission in PUMP BOYS & DINETTES at National World War II Museum
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 - 6/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ZOETIC STAGE 2018-19 SEASON at Zoetic Stage, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OLD GLOBE 2018-19 SEASON at Old Globe
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OLD GLOBE 2018-19 SEASON at Old Globe
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 OPEN in THE MONKEY KING: A NEW MUSICAL **Updated** at Showcase
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MAMMA MIA at Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MAMMA MIA at Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Submission in DAMES AT SEA at National World War II Museum
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 - 6/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SACRAMENTO THEATRE COMPANY 2018-19 SEASON at Sacramento Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 - 6/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE THEATER PROJECT dba MAJESTIC THEATER 2018-19 SEASON at Theater Project Inc.
Click Here for More Information
6/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GREASE at Fireside Theatre
Click Here for More Information
6/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME **Updated** at New York Theatre Workshop
Click Here for More Information
6/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at Stephen Sondheim Theatre
Click Here for More Information
6/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at Stephen Sondheim Theatre
Click Here for More Information
6/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE WIZ at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
6/5/2018 - 6/6/2018 OPEN in WINTER PARK PLAYHOUSE 2018 FLORIDA FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS at Winter Park Playhouse Inc.
Click Here for More Information
6/5/2018 - 6/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HARTFORD STAGE 2018-19 SEASON at Hartford Stage
Click Here for More Information
6/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OLD GLOBE 2018-19 SEASON at Old Globe
Click Here for More Information
6/5/2018 - 6/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TWO RIVER THEATER COMPANY 2018-19 SEASON at Two River Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
6/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in A FUNNY THNG HAPPENED...FORUM at Gulfshore Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
6/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in A FUNNY THNG HAPPENED...FORUM at Gulfshore Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You