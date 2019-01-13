Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jan. 13
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, January 13, 2019 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com! To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
1/14/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers for African Villagers in THE BOOK OF MORMON **Time Change** at Eugene O'Neill Theatre
1/14/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers for Mormon Males in THE BOOK OF MORMON **Time Change** at Eugene O'Neill Theatre
1/14/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers for African Villagers in THE BOOK OF MORMON **Time Change** at Eugene O'Neill Theatre
1/14/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in ALMOST FAMOUS at Developmental Lab
1/14/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in ALMOST FAMOUS at Developmental Lab
1/14/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in MIDLIFE! THE CRISIS MUSICAL at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
1/14/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Mill Mountain Theatre
1/14/2019 - 1/15/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Southport Theater LLC/Mercury Theater Chicago
1/14/2019 OPEN Singers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
1/14/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in BROADWAY SACRAMENTO MUSIC CIRCUS 2019 SEASON at Broadway Sacramento
1/14/2019 - 1/15/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in TOTEM POLE PLAYHOUSE 2019 SEASON at Totem Pole Playhouse
1/14/2019 OPEN Singers in WALT DISNEY WORLD at Walt Disney World Company
1/14/2019 OPEN Singers in WALT DISNEY WORLD (PM Session) at Walt Disney World Company
1/14/2019 OPEN Singers in WALT DISNEY WORLD at Walt Disney World Company
1/14/2019 - 1/15/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in ROCK OF AGES at Cygnet Theatre Company
1/14/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in ON THE TOWN at Capital City Theatre
1/14/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in AUSTEN'S PRIDE at ACT of Connecticut
1/14/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in BURT & ME at Ivoryton Playhouse Foundation, Inc.
1/15/2019 Stage Manager in ELEPHANT MAN at Williams Street Repertory
1/15/2019 Stage Manager in ALL SHOOK UP at Williams Street Repertory
1/15/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
1/15/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
1/15/2019 Submission in THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
1/15/2019 OPEN Male Dancers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
1/15/2019 OPEN Dancers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
1/15/2019 OPEN Female Dancers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
1/15/2019 OPEN Female Dancers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
1/15/2019 Equity Chorus Call Singers in BROADWAY SACRAMENTO MUSIC CIRCUS 2019 SEASON at Broadway Sacramento
1/15/2019 OPEN in WALT DISNEY WORLD (PM Session) at Walt Disney World Company
