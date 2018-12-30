AUDITIONS
Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Dec. 30

Dec. 30, 2018  

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, December 30, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!

12/31/2018 Submission in SOUTHERN GOTHIC at Windy City Playhouse
12/31/2018 Stage Manager in FENCES at University of Delaware
1/2/2019 Submission in ONCE at Northern Stage Company
1/2/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in SHOW OF FORCE at And Toto too Theatre Company
1/2/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2019-20 SEASON MUSICALS **Revised** at Olney Theatre Corporation
1/2/2019 - 1/4/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at New World Stages
1/3/2019 Equity Performer Auditions in ROCK OF AGES at Rock of Ages Hollywood, LLC
1/3/2019 - 1/7/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in OKLAHOMA! at Circle in the Square Theatre
1/3/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL and THAT'S WHAT I CALL ROCK AND ROLL at Fireside Theatre
1/3/2019 - 1/7/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in LITTLE WOMEN at Primary Stages
1/3/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2019-20 SEASON MUSICALS at Olney Theatre Corporation
1/3/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2019-20 SEASON MUSICALS at Olney Theatre Corporation
1/3/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2019-20 SEASON MUSICALS at Olney Theatre Corporation
1/3/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2019-20 SEASON MUSICALS at Olney Theatre Corporation
1/3/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATER AT MONMOUTH 2019 SEASON at Theater at Monmouth
1/3/2019 - 1/5/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in MUSICALS IN MUFTI 2019 SEASON at York Theatre Company
1/4/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ROCK OF AGES at Rock of Ages Hollywood, LLC
1/4/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ROCK OF AGES at Rock of Ages Hollywood, LLC
1/4/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in THE ROLLING STONE at Lincoln Center Theater
1/4/2019 Stage Manager in THE FIRST DEEP BREATH/NATIONAL BLACK THEATRE at National Black Theatre
1/4/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in OKLAHOMA! at Circle on the Square Theatre
1/4/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in STAGES ST. LOUIS 2019 SEASON at Stages St. Louis
1/4/2019 Submission in SWEAT at Pioneer Theatre Company
1/4/2019 Submission in AIDA at Axelrod Performing Arts Center
1/5/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in THE ROOT BEER BANDITS at Garry Marshall Theatre
1/6/2019 Stage Manager in THE CLIMB at Cherry Lane Alternative Inc.
1/7/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in THE ACTING COMPANY 2019 REPERTORY SEASON at The Acting Company
1/7/2019 - 1/9/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in REMY BUMPPO 2018-19 SEASON at Remy Bumppo Productions
1/7/2019 OPEN Dancers in SPIRIT OF ALOHA at Walt Disney World Company
1/7/2019 OPEN Singers in SPIRIT OF ALOHA at Walt Disney World Company
For more Equity Auditions, click here.

