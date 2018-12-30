Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Dec. 30
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, December 30, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com! To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
Click Here for More Information 12/31/2018 Stage Manager in FENCES at University of Delaware
Click Here for More Information 1/2/2019 Submission in ONCE at Northern Stage Company
Click Here for More Information 1/2/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in SHOW OF FORCE at And Toto too Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information 1/2/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2019-20 SEASON MUSICALS **Revised** at Olney Theatre Corporation
Click Here for More Information 1/2/2019 - 1/4/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at New World Stages
Click Here for More Information 1/3/2019 Equity Performer Auditions in ROCK OF AGES at Rock of Ages Hollywood, LLC
Click Here for More Information 1/3/2019 - 1/7/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in OKLAHOMA! at Circle in the Square Theatre
Click Here for More Information 1/3/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL and THAT'S WHAT I CALL ROCK AND ROLL at Fireside Theatre
Click Here for More Information 1/3/2019 - 1/7/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in LITTLE WOMEN at Primary Stages
Click Here for More Information 1/3/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2019-20 SEASON MUSICALS at Olney Theatre Corporation
Click Here for More Information 1/3/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2019-20 SEASON MUSICALS at Olney Theatre Corporation
Click Here for More Information 1/3/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2019-20 SEASON MUSICALS at Olney Theatre Corporation
Click Here for More Information 1/3/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2019-20 SEASON MUSICALS at Olney Theatre Corporation
Click Here for More Information 1/3/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATER AT MONMOUTH 2019 SEASON at Theater at Monmouth
Click Here for More Information 1/3/2019 - 1/5/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in MUSICALS IN MUFTI 2019 SEASON at York Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information 1/4/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ROCK OF AGES at Rock of Ages Hollywood, LLC
Click Here for More Information 1/4/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ROCK OF AGES at Rock of Ages Hollywood, LLC
Click Here for More Information 1/4/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in THE ROLLING STONE at Lincoln Center Theater
Click Here for More Information 1/4/2019 Stage Manager in THE FIRST DEEP BREATH/NATIONAL BLACK THEATRE at National Black Theatre
Click Here for More Information 1/4/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in OKLAHOMA! at Circle on the Square Theatre
Click Here for More Information 1/4/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in STAGES ST. LOUIS 2019 SEASON at Stages St. Louis
Click Here for More Information 1/4/2019 Submission in SWEAT at Pioneer Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information 1/4/2019 Submission in AIDA at Axelrod Performing Arts Center
Click Here for More Information 1/5/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in THE ROOT BEER BANDITS at Garry Marshall Theatre
Click Here for More Information 1/6/2019 Stage Manager in THE CLIMB at Cherry Lane Alternative Inc.
Click Here for More Information 1/7/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in THE ACTING COMPANY 2019 REPERTORY SEASON at The Acting Company
Click Here for More Information 1/7/2019 - 1/9/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in REMY BUMPPO 2018-19 SEASON at Remy Bumppo Productions
Click Here for More Information 1/7/2019 OPEN Dancers in SPIRIT OF ALOHA at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information 1/7/2019 OPEN Singers in SPIRIT OF ALOHA at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information For more Equity Auditions, click here.