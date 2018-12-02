AUDITIONS
Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Dec. 2

Dec. 2, 2018  

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, December 2, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!

12/3/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Shakespeare Festival
12/3/2018 Submission in CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Guthrie Theater Foundation
12/3/2018 Submission in LIFE OF GALILEO at PlayMakers Repertory Company
12/3/2018 Submission in THE HALF-LIGHT at Portland Stage Company
12/3/2018 Submission in STATE OF THE UNION at Metropolitan Playhouse
12/3/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at McCoy Rigby
12/3/2018 Submission---Role of Alfred Doolittle in PYGMALION at Central Square Theater
12/3/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DAMES AT SEA at Montgomery Theater
12/3/2018 OPEN in 2 ACROSS at Pigs Do Fly Theater Corporation
12/3/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THE MUSIC MAN at Goodspeed Opera House
12/3/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE MUSIC MAN at Goodspeed Opera House
12/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in BEETLEJUICE at Winter Garden Theatre
12/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in BEETLEJUICE at Winter Garden Theatre
12/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at McCoy Rigby
12/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at McCoy Rigby
12/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PCPA 2019 SUMMER SEASON at Pacific Conservatory Theatre
12/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE MUSIC MAN at Goodspeed Opera House
12/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE MUSIC MAN at Goodspeed Opera House
12/5/2018 Submission in AMBER WAVES at Indiana Repertory Theatre, Inc.
12/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Majestic Theatre
12/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Majestic Theatre
12/6/2018 Assistant Stage Manager in CONTINUITY at Manhattan Theatre Club
12/7/2018 Submission in CHICAGO at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
12/7/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Plan-B Entertainment
12/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OTHELLO at The Acting Company
12/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BEETLEJUICE at Winter Garden Theatre
12/7/2018 - 12/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MARIN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY 2019 SEASON **Revised** at Marin Shakespeare Company
12/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HILLARY AND CLINTON at John Golden Theatre
12/8/2018 Submission in MACBETH at Brooklyn Theater Workshop
12/8/2018 - 12/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
