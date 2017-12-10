Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Dec. 10
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, December 10, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
12/11/2017 Equity Principal Audition in TRANSFERS **Revised** at MCC Theater
12/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MAMMA MIA at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
12/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MAMMA MIA at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
12/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MAMMA MIA at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
12/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MAMMA MIA at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
12/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Majestic Theatre
12/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Majestic Theatre
12/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in BYHALIA, MISSISSIPPI at Off the Wall Productions
12/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in DROWSY CHAPERONE and LIVING ON LOVE **Revised** at Peninsula Players Theatre Foundation, Inc.
12/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in COMMONWEALTH SHAKESPEARE COMPANY SPRING 2018 SEASON at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
12/11/2017 Submission in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
12/11/2017 OPEN Child Performers in FUN HOME at Zoetic Stage, Inc.
12/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in IN THE HEIGHTS and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at The Kennedy Center
12/11/2017 Submission in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at Guthrie Theater Foundation
12/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE KING AND I at National Tour
12/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Midtown Management Group Inc.
12/11/2017 Stage Manager in DELTA IN THE SKY WITH DIAMONDS OR MAYBE NOT at Boogla Nights Productions
12/11/2017 - 12/12/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY at Book-It Repertory Theatre
12/11/2017 OPEN Female Singers in FINDING NEMO, THE MUSICAL at Walt Disney World Company
12/11/2017 OPEN Male Singers in FINDING NEMO, THE MUSICAL **Revised** at Walt Disney World Company
12/11/2017 Equity Principal Audition in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at San Francisco Shakespeare Festival
12/11/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in GUYS AND DOLLS at Musical Theatre West
12/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in GUYS AND DOLLS at Musical Theatre West
12/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in GUYS AND DOLLS at Musical Theatre West
12/12/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
12/12/2017 Submission in AMERICAN HERO at George Street Playhouse
12/13/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THREE TALL WOMEN at John Golden Theatre
12/13/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in PASS OVER **Revised** at Lincoln Center Theater
12/13/2017 Submission in TWELFTH NIGHT at Center Stage Associates
12/13/2017 - 12/14/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in LAKE DILLON THEATRE COMPANY 2018 SEASON at Lake Dillon Theatre Company
