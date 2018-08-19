Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Aug. 19
8/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in UNCLE ROMEO VANYA JULIET at Bedlam, Inc.
8/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in 42ND STREET at Fulton Theatre Company
8/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in 42ND STREET at Fulton Theatre Company
8/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in 42ND STREET at Fulton Theatre Company
8/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in 42ND STREET at Fulton Theatre Company
8/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in QUEENS OF THE GOLDEN MASK at Ivoryton Playhouse Foundation, Inc.
8/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CITY THEATRE 2018 WINTER SHORTS at City Theatre Inc.
8/20/2018 - 8/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FALSETTOS at National Tour
8/20/2018 Stage Manager in THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEPP at Fulton Theatre Company
8/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Theatre at the Center
8/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at Garry Marshall Theatre
8/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HAIRSPRAY at North Shore Music Theatre
8/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HAIRSPRAY at North Shore Music Theatre
8/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HAIRSPRAY at North Shore Music Theatre
8/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HAIRSPRAY at North Shore Music Theatre
8/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in FROZEN at St. James Theatre
8/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in FROZEN at St. James Theatre
8/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NEW JERSEY THEATRE ALLIANCE GROUP **Updated** at New Jersey Theatre Alliance Group
8/20/2018 - 8/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Bankside Repertory Theatre Company
8/20/2018 Stage Manager in OUTSIDE MULLINGAR at Shaker Bridge Theatre, Inc.
8/21/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
8/21/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
8/21/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in FROZEN at St. James Theatre
8/21/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in FROZEN at St. James Theatre
8/21/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BECAUSE I COULD NOT STOP: AN ENCOUNTER WITH EMILY DICKINSON at Ensemble for the Romantic Century
8/21/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in KINKY BOOTS at Al Hirschfeld Theatre
8/21/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in KINKY BOOTS at Al Hirschfeld Theatre
8/21/2018 - 8/23/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NETWORK at The Cort Theatre
8/21/2018 Stage Manager in STRANGER THAN A RHINO at Showcase
8/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GROWING STAGE 2018-19 SEASON at Growing Stage Theatre for Young Audiences Inc.
