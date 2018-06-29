Up on the Marquee: The 2018-19 Broadway Season Begins!

The Tonys have come and gone, which means that the 2018-2019 Broadway season has already begun! Sixteen shows are scheduled to open before the end of the year, including: The Boys in the Band (already open), Straight White Men, Head Over Heels, Gettin' the Band Back Together, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Bernhardt/Hamlet, The Nap, The Lifespan of a Fact, The Ferryman, The Waverly Gallery, Torch Song, American Son, King Kong, The Prom, The Cher Show and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Check out the first six marquees of the new season below!

The Boys in the Band

Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.)

Opening Night: May 31, 2018

Straight White Men

Hayes Theater: Hayes Theatre (240 W. 44th St.)

Opening Night: July 23, 2018

Head Over Heels

Hudson Theatre: Hudson Theatre (145 W. 44th St.)

Opening Night: July 26, 2018

Gettin' the Band Back Together

Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St.)

Opening Night: August 3, 2018

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Nederlander Theatre (208 W 41st St.)

Opening Night: August 16, 2018