TRUE WEST
Up on the Marquee: TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!

Nov. 20, 2018  

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present a new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald (The Children).

True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

TRUE WEST will begin preview performances on December 27, 2018 and officially open on Broadway on Thursday, January 24, 2019. This will be a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up on the Marquee: TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!
Theatre Marquee for the Roundabout Theatre Company production of the Sam Shepard play "True West" starring Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke at the American Airlines Theatre on November 20, 2018 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!
"True West" starring Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke

Up on the Marquee: TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!
"True West" starring Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke

Up on the Marquee: TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!
"True West" starring Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke

Up on the Marquee: TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!
"True West" starring Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke

Up on the Marquee: TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!
"True West" starring Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke

Up on the Marquee: TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!
"True West" starring Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke

Up on the Marquee: TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!
"True West" starring Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke

