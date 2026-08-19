Up on the Marquee: THE IMAGINARY INVALID Arrives on Broadway

Up on the Marquee

Next up at Roundabout Theatre Company is The Imaginary Invalid by Molière translated by Doug Skinner, adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, with direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut. The Imaginary Invalid will begin preview performances on Friday, September 25, 2026, and open officially on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The cast will include Bill Irwin as “Argan," Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon,” Tony Award nominee Dylan Baker as “Beralde,” Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom making her Broadway debut as “Toinette,” Hiram Delgado as “Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant,” Theatre World Award winner Crystal A. Dickinson as “Beline,” Daniel Croix Henderson making his Broadway debut as “Cleante,” and Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Angelique.”

The creative team for The Imaginary Invalid includes: Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting Design), John Gromada (Sound Design and Original Music), Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig Design), and Lorenzo Pisoni (Movement Direction). Casting is by Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel, and Jillian Cimini.

Tony Award-winner Bill Irwin returns to Broadway (and to Molière) to head the cast of his razor-sharp new adaptation of The Imaginary Invalid, a comedy that proves hypochondria never goes out of style. Professional patient Argan indulges his every ailment, and schemes to marry off his daughter to a doctor to save on medical bills. But she has another life in mind. With a fearless ensemble directed by Broadway veteran Brandon J. Dirden, this fiercely funny production is about to prove that real life is what happens while you and your family are making other plans.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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