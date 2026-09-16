Rosie O'Donnell to Join THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW For Limited Run This Fall

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show will welcome award-winning global actor, host, TV personality and comedian Rosie O'Donnell to its lcast of characters for a limited run this fall!

The beloved star will star in the role of 'Narrator' for a two-week special limited run, beginning on Tuesday, October 6 through Sunday, October 18, 2026. O'Donnell will take on the role while current 'Narrator' Rachel Dratch takes a short leave from the production, but will return to the role on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Lorna Courtney as 'Janet', Rachel Dratch as 'Narrator,' Amber Gray as 'Riff Raff,' Kevin McHale as 'Brad', Jimin Moon as 'Rocky', George Salazar as 'Eddie/Dr. Scott', Sherie Rene Scott as 'Magenta', Jake Shears as 'Frank-N-Furter', Valentina as 'Columbia' as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.

Tickets for the critically and widely-acclaimed musical have been extended twice since the show opened, and are currently on sale through Sunday, February 28, 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026, and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The creative and design team includes choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto 'Albee' Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel, and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

The Rocky Horror Show received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, 6 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 4 Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 2 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations as well as 2 Chita Rivera Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

The production broke the house record at Studio 54 for the week ending June 28, 2026 with a box office take of $1,215,225 and became the highest grossing production to play at the theatre.

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at The Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages. The legendary rock-'n'-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and will feature some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including 'Dammit Janet,' 'Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,' 'Hot Patootie' and of course, 'Time Warp,' the party floor-filler. The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.

About Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell is a multi-Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, author and talk show trailblazer known for her razor wit and magnetic stage presence. She was most recently seen at the Daryl Roth Theatre Off-Broadway where she performed her one-woman show Common Knowledge to twelve sold-out audiences and as the highest rated summer guest host of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'. Through the years, Rosie has been heavily involved in the world of theatre, both on and off-stage, appearing on Broadway in productions including Grease and Fiddler on the Roof. She has hosted the Tony Awards three times, earning an Emmy Award in the process. At the 2014 Tony Awards, she was awarded the Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of her substantial contribution to humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations. Rosie has long been an advocate for a number of causes including LGBTQ+ rights, adoption, mental health awareness, and gun control. In 2003, she founded Rosie's Theater Kids, a non-profit arts education organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children through the arts.

Rosie was the host of the groundbreaking Rosie O'Donnell Show from 1996-2002 which left a memorable mark on American television and a regular co-host on The View between 2006 and 2015, often demonstrating her passionate advocacy for causes close to her heart. Rosie also hosted The Rosie Show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, as well as Rosie Radio on Sirius XM. Throughout her career, Rosie has taken on an eclectic range of roles, starring in films such as A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle and The Flintstones, and countless television roles on shows including 'And Just Like That', 'SMILF', 'Nip/Tuck' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'. She produced and starred in the Emmy nominated HBO documentary All Aboard!. In addition to comedy, film and television, and philanthropy, Rosie has authored two memoirs, Find Me and Celebrity Detox. Since relocating to Ireland in 2025, she has continued her philanthropic efforts through her support of As | Am, Ireland's autism charity as well as notable LGBTQ+ charitable organizations.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 15 Hrs 27 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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