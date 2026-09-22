Video: Leslie Odom Jr., Nikki M. James, & More Honor Roy Furman and Jill Furman at MISCAST





MCC Theater has released a new clip from their MISCAST26 gala, featuring a tribute performance honoring Roy Furman and Jill Furman. The video shows Brandon Uranowitz, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom Jr., Nikki M. James, and Shaina Taub joining together for the medley.

The medley features "I Believe" from The Book of Mormon, "The Man I Love" from An American in Paris, "Breathe" from In the Heights, "Gliding" from Ragtime, "That Would Be Enough" from Hamilton, and "Wheels of a Dream," also from Ragtime.

MISCAST is MCC Theater's annual one-night-only benefit concert, in which Broadway performers take on songs from roles they would not traditionally be cast to play. Proceeds from the event support MCC's Off-Broadway productions, its Youth Company, in-school partnerships with New York City public high schools, and its work developing emerging playwrights. The MISCAST26 broadcast was directed by Jess Ryan.

The tribute performance is the latest of MISCAST26 clips that MCC Theater has released, including Brian Stokes Mitchell's performance of 'Back to Before' from Ragtime.

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