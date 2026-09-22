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Photos: Go Inside Broadway Cares’ Fifth Annual NEXTGEN SPOTLIGHT Concert

The fifth annual concert at The Green Room 42 benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

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Featured Topic Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS More Coverage

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS presented its fifth annual NextGen Spotlight concert on September 17 at The Green Room 42. Check out photos from the event below.

Directed and hosted by Jelani Remy, the one-night-only concert celebrated rising Broadway performers through an evening of music and storytelling. The event was presented by the Broadway Cares NextGen Advocates.

Performers included Nick Alvino of Death Becomes Her, John Clay III of Ragtime, Tallulah Nouss, Diego Rodriguez of the West End production of Evita and Regine Sophia of Chess. Jeremiah Ginn served as music director.

Remy was most recently seen on Broadway as Mayor Goldie Wilson III and Marvin Berry in Back to the Future: The Musical. He previously starred as Eddie Kendricks in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and made his Broadway debut as Simba in Disney’s The Lion King.

Broadway Cares’ NextGen Advocates are young professional ambassadors who support the organization’s fundraising and grant-making work while developing a diverse and sustainable community of donors.

Proceeds from the concert helped provide meals, medication, emergency financial assistance, housing and counseling to people across the country, including members of the entertainment and performing arts communities affected by HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services since 1988. The organization supports the social service programs of the Entertainment Community Fund and provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Photo Credit: Nicole Wilson

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Tallulah Nouss

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Regine Sophia

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Marty Lauter

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Maria Bilbao

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Ken Ard

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John Clay III

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Jeremiah Ginn

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Jelani Remy

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Jaime Cepero

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Greyson Chapman

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Full

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Diego Rodriguez

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Chris Hayes

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Chris Guimarin

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Angela Shankar



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