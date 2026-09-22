Video: THE HEART Finds Its Pulse in Rehearsals- Meet the Company

Next up at Roundabout Theatre Company is the New York premiere production of The Heart with book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Mandy Moore and direction by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley based on Maylis de Kerangal's novel Réparer les vivants.

A young surfer's life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn't matter more.

"It’s the story of a heart in 24 hours. We start with a young boy who is surfing at dawn. In the first five minutes, there’s a car crash, and by the end of the story, his heart is beating in someone else’s chest. And so, in some ways, it’s the hero’s journey of that heart," explained Kerrigan during a break from rehersals. "It’s so thrilling to be a part of because it has such a relentless pulse and such a relentless drive."

The Heart will feature Outer Critics Circle Award-nominee Heidi Blickenstaff as 'Claire,' Lincoln Clauss as 'Thomas Driscoll,' Nick T. Daly as 'Simon Lamar,' Drew Gehling as 'Dr. Breva,' Bre Jackson as 'Cordelia Owl,' Tony Award-winner Joaquina Kalukango as 'Marianne Lamar,' Max McKenna as 'Juliette Brooks,' Wren Rivera as 'Marthe,' and Jason Tam as 'Sean Lamar.' Daniel Brackett, Gareth Keegan, Q. Smith and Emily Somé round out the cast as the understudies.

"It is a communal experience… I knew people would be emotionally impacted, but just seeing tears followed by laughter followed by joy was really moving," added Ian Eisendrath. "It’s rooted in reality, it’s rooted in truth, it’s rooted in real stories and deep emotion and community."

Watch in this video as the cast and creative chat more about what audiences can expect from the new musical.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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