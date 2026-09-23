 Skip to main content
Shop Merch 26/27 Season: What's Coming?
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2026- Meet PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Star Caroline Hendricks and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Featured Topic WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD More Coverage Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2026- Meet PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Star Caroline Hendricks and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Picked For You

Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!

Rise and shine! Here's what you missed yesterday in the world of Broadway and beyond. Caroline Hendricks took us backstage at Paranormal Activity to share her favorite moments, while Hamilton topped the box office with grosses climbing 8.2%. On the creative side, director Keaton Wooden shared what audiences can expect from Bill Pay The Musical, a unique collaboration between Broadway and fintech.

In casting news, exciting ensemble additions were announced across multiple shows including Diego Rodriguez and James Olivas joining Rachel Zegler in Evita, and Cyrus Veyssi making their Broadway debut in & Juliet. Plus, we got an exclusive look at Merrily We Roll Along from Signature Theatre, and a brand new trailer for Cynthia Erivo's Prima Facie film adaptation.

Scroll down for all the latest news, photos, and highlights from the stage!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2026- Meet PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Star Caroline Hendricks and More Image
Caroline Hendricks Shares Backstage Secrets From PARANORMAL ACTIVITY

In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Caroline Hendricks who is now appearing in Paranormal Activity, who took us backstage at the August Wilson Theatre to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2026- Meet PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Star Caroline Hendricks and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/20/26 - Grosses Climb 8.2% as HAMILTON Tops the Week

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 09/20/2026.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2026- Meet PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Star Caroline Hendricks and More Image
Video: BILL PAY THE MUSICAL Director Keaton Wooden Is Bringing a 'Fever Dream' to Broadway

What happens when Broadway meets fintech? Audiences are about to find out, with the arrival of Bill Pay The Musical, a fully staged, original musical comedy celebrating Ramp Bill Pay. Watch in this video as director Keaton Wooden chats more about what audiences can expect from the musical experience. 

BroadwayWorld Games Center

Exclusive
Exclusive: Watch 'Merrily We Roll Along' From Signature Theatre Production
by Michael Major
Watch a new video of the cast of Merrily We Roll Along at Signature Theatre performing the title song! The exclusive clip features Jason Gotay, Jake Lowenthal, Melanie Field, and the full company.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2026- Meet PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Star Caroline Hendricks and More ImageVideo: Cynthia Erivo Stars in New Trailer For PRIMA FACIE Film Adaptation
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for the film adaptation of Prima Facie, starring Cynthia Erivo. Learn more about the movie and check out the new video here.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2026- Meet PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Star Caroline Hendricks and More ImageVideo: YOU HAD TO BE THERE: Paul Shaffer, Nick Davis & Jane Mendelsohn Look Back at the Legendary Legacy of GODSPELL
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
More than five decades after a now-legendary production of Godspell brought together some of Canada's brightest young talents, a new documentary is looking back at the show that helped launch an extraordinary generation of performers. Watch the full interview with Davis, Mendelsohn and Shaffer as they look back on the friendships, talent and unlikely circumstances that made the 1972 Toronto production of Godspell such a singular moment—and how You Had to Be There brings that story back to life.. (more...)

Video: THE HEART Finds Its Pulse in Rehearsals- Meet the Company
by Sam Anctil
Next up at Roundabout Theatre Company is the New York premiere production of The Heart with book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath. Watch in this video as the cast and creative chat more about what audiences can expect from the new musical.. (more...)

Video: Leslie Odom Jr., Nikki M. James, & More Honor Roy Furman and Jill Furman at MISCAST
by Michael Major
Brandon Uranowitz, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom Jr., Nikki M. James, and Shaina Taub perform a musical medley honoring Roy and Jill Furman at MCC Theater's MISCAST26 gala. Watch the video!. (more...)

Video: Cynthia Erivo Stars in New Trailer For PRIMA FACIE Film Adaptation
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for the film adaptation of Prima Facie, starring Cynthia Erivo. Learn more about the movie and check out the new video here.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
J. Harrison Ghee, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joshua Henry and More Join New 42 Artist Council
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New 42 has added J. Harrison Ghee, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joshua Henry, and more to its Artist Council, a group of professional artists who serve as ambassadors.. (more...)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Free Event to Celebrate New World Stages Staff
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 2026 edition of In The Spotlight, the annual talent showcase celebrating the extraordinary front-of-house and backstage staff who keep New World Stages running night after night, will take place this fall.. (more...)
Eva Noblezada, Billy Eichner and More Join Blue Roses Project Advisory Board
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Blue Roses Project, a New Orleans-based artist's retreat for emerging queer playwrights, has formed its inaugural Artistic Advisory Board featuring Eva Noblezada, Billy Eichner, and more.. (more...)  
Around the Broadway World
Will Burton, Ashley Blanchet and More Join MARY POPPINS at Paper Mill
by Chloe Rabinowitz
​Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed additional cast and the creative team for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, opening Paper Mill's upcoming 88th season in Millburn, New Jersey. . (more...)
Woody Harrelson Reveals Emmys Bathroom Run-In With Kimmel and Matthew McConaughey
by Rachel Stone
Woody Harrelson recounted an Emmys bathroom encounter with Jimmy Kimmel and Matthew McConaughey and discussed his new show BROTHERS and a real-life family discovery during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live.. (more...)
Cyrus Veyssi to Make Broadway Debut in & JULIET
by Stephi Wild
New York City based creator, writer, and comedian Cyrus Veyssi will make their Broadway debut in the musical comedy & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this October.. (more...)
Viral Coco Marshall to Make Debut at the Laurie Beechman Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Viral sensation Coco Marshall will make her New York and cabaret debut at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, featuring guest stars from Broadway. The one-night-only show will also be livestreamed nationwide as a benefit for Coco's College Fund.. (more...)
Review: CATARINA AND THE BEAUTY OF KILLING FASCISTS, National Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Disturbing and distressing, but a production for our times. (more...)

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Celebrate Halloween With Special Events
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Rocky Horror Show at Studio 54 on Broadway will mark Halloween with in-theater events throughout October, including collaborations with Nathan's Famous, local bars, and costume shops.. (more...)

Anna Lapwood, Take That, and More Set For Royal Albert Hall Christmas Season
by Stephi Wild
Royal Albert Hall has announced its 2026 Christmas season featuring 16 events and over 40 performances, including headline acts Jamie Cullum, Anna Lapwood, Rick Astley, and TAKE THAT, alongside films in concert and choral performances.. (more...)
Cast Set For SINGIN' IN THE RAIN UK and Ireland Tour
by Stephi Wild
The UK and Ireland tour of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN will open at Churchill Theatre, Bromley on January 28, 2027, following a Christmas season at Sheffield Theatres. The cast includes Natalie Anderson and Karen Hauer sharing the role of Lina Lamont, Grant Almirall as Don Lockwood, and Nicole-Lily Baisden as Kathy Seldon.. (more...)

Listen Up

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"We've got a lot of livin' to do!"

- Bye, Bye Birdie


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You