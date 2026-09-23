Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2026- Meet PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Star Caroline Hendricks and More

Video: YOU HAD TO BE THERE: Paul Shaffer, Nick Davis & Jane Mendelsohn Look Back at the Legendary Legacy of GODSPELL

by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

More than five decades after a now-legendary production of Godspell brought together some of Canada's brightest young talents, a new documentary is looking back at the show that helped launch an extraordinary generation of performers. Watch the full interview with Davis, Mendelsohn and Shaffer as they look back on the friendships, talent and unlikely circumstances that made the 1972 Toronto production of Godspell such a singular moment—and how You Had to Be There brings that story back to life.. (more...)

Video: THE HEART Finds Its Pulse in Rehearsals- Meet the Company

by Sam Anctil

Next up at Roundabout Theatre Company is the New York premiere production of The Heart with book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath. Watch in this video as the cast and creative chat more about what audiences can expect from the new musical.. (more...)

Video: Leslie Odom Jr., Nikki M. James, & More Honor Roy Furman and Jill Furman at MISCAST

by Michael Major

Brandon Uranowitz, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom Jr., Nikki M. James, and Shaina Taub perform a musical medley honoring Roy and Jill Furman at MCC Theater's MISCAST26 gala. Watch the video!. (more...)