Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2026- Meet PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Star Caroline Hendricks and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what you missed yesterday in the world of Broadway and beyond. Caroline Hendricks took us backstage at Paranormal Activity to share her favorite moments, while Hamilton topped the box office with grosses climbing 8.2%. On the creative side, director Keaton Wooden shared what audiences can expect from Bill Pay The Musical, a unique collaboration between Broadway and fintech.
In casting news, exciting ensemble additions were announced across multiple shows including Diego Rodriguez and James Olivas joining Rachel Zegler in Evita, and Cyrus Veyssi making their Broadway debut in & Juliet. Plus, we got an exclusive look at Merrily We Roll Along from Signature Theatre, and a brand new trailer for Cynthia Erivo's Prima Facie film adaptation.
Scroll down for all the latest news, photos, and highlights from the stage!
|The Front Page
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Caroline Hendricks Shares Backstage Secrets From PARANORMAL ACTIVITY
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Caroline Hendricks who is now appearing in Paranormal Activity, who took us backstage at the August Wilson Theatre to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/20/26 - Grosses Climb 8.2% as HAMILTON Tops the Week
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 09/20/2026.
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Video: BILL PAY THE MUSICAL Director Keaton Wooden Is Bringing a 'Fever Dream' to Broadway
What happens when Broadway meets fintech? Audiences are about to find out, with the arrival of Bill Pay The Musical, a fully staged, original musical comedy celebrating Ramp Bill Pay. Watch in this video as director Keaton Wooden chats more about what audiences can expect from the musical experience.
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Watch a new video of the cast of Merrily We Roll Along at Signature Theatre performing the title song! The exclusive clip features Jason Gotay, Jake Lowenthal, Melanie Field, and the full company.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Cynthia Erivo Stars in New Trailer For PRIMA FACIE Film Adaptation
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for the film adaptation of Prima Facie, starring Cynthia Erivo. Learn more about the movie and check out the new video here.. (more...)
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Video: YOU HAD TO BE THERE: Paul Shaffer, Nick Davis & Jane Mendelsohn Look Back at the Legendary Legacy of GODSPELL
Video: THE HEART Finds Its Pulse in Rehearsals- Meet the Company
Video: Leslie Odom Jr., Nikki M. James, & More Honor Roy Furman and Jill Furman at MISCAST
Video: Cynthia Erivo Stars in New Trailer For PRIMA FACIE Film Adaptation
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New 42 has added J. Harrison Ghee, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joshua Henry, and more to its Artist Council, a group of professional artists who serve as ambassadors.. (more...)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Free Event to Celebrate New World Stages Staff
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 2026 edition of In The Spotlight, the annual talent showcase celebrating the extraordinary front-of-house and backstage staff who keep New World Stages running night after night, will take place this fall.. (more...)
Eva Noblezada, Billy Eichner and More Join Blue Roses Project Advisory Board
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Blue Roses Project, a New Orleans-based artist's retreat for emerging queer playwrights, has formed its inaugural Artistic Advisory Board featuring Eva Noblezada, Billy Eichner, and more.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed additional cast and the creative team for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, opening Paper Mill's upcoming 88th season in Millburn, New Jersey. . (more...)
Woody Harrelson Reveals Emmys Bathroom Run-In With Kimmel and Matthew McConaughey
by Rachel Stone
Woody Harrelson recounted an Emmys bathroom encounter with Jimmy Kimmel and Matthew McConaughey and discussed his new show BROTHERS and a real-life family discovery during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live.. (more...)
Cyrus Veyssi to Make Broadway Debut in & JULIET
by Stephi Wild
New York City based creator, writer, and comedian Cyrus Veyssi will make their Broadway debut in the musical comedy & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this October.. (more...)
Viral Coco Marshall to Make Debut at the Laurie Beechman Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Viral sensation Coco Marshall will make her New York and cabaret debut at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, featuring guest stars from Broadway. The one-night-only show will also be livestreamed nationwide as a benefit for Coco's College Fund.. (more...)
Review: CATARINA AND THE BEAUTY OF KILLING FASCISTS, National Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Disturbing and distressing, but a production for our times. (more...)
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Celebrate Halloween With Special Events
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Rocky Horror Show at Studio 54 on Broadway will mark Halloween with in-theater events throughout October, including collaborations with Nathan's Famous, local bars, and costume shops.. (more...)
Anna Lapwood, Take That, and More Set For Royal Albert Hall Christmas Season
by Stephi Wild
Royal Albert Hall has announced its 2026 Christmas season featuring 16 events and over 40 performances, including headline acts Jamie Cullum, Anna Lapwood, Rick Astley, and TAKE THAT, alongside films in concert and choral performances.. (more...)
Cast Set For SINGIN' IN THE RAIN UK and Ireland Tour
by Stephi Wild
The UK and Ireland tour of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN will open at Churchill Theatre, Bromley on January 28, 2027, following a Christmas season at Sheffield Theatres. The cast includes Natalie Anderson and Karen Hauer sharing the role of Lina Lamont, Grant Almirall as Don Lockwood, and Nicole-Lily Baisden as Kathy Seldon.. (more...)
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