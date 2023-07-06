Up on the Marquee: THE COTTAGE

The Cottage opens July 24, 2023 at the Hayes Theater.

Jul. 06, 2023

Previews start tomorrow for the uproarious new American comedy The Cottage, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut. 

The Cottage begins performances on July 7 and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through October 29.

The Cottage will star Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). Understudies Michelle Federer (Wicked OBC), Matthew Floyd Miller (“American Crime Story: Impeachment”), Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset), and Jamie Ann Romero (“The Punisher”) complete the cast.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

