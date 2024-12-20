Up on the Marquee: SMASH

Smash will star Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez and more.
Smash is coming to Broadway at last! The new musical is set to begin performances on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and will officially open Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Broadway's Imperial Theatre. Check out photos of the new marquee below!
Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), SMASH will star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!) as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, “Smash” TV Series) as “Tracy,” John Behlmann (Shucked) as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman (Frozen Tour) as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge) as “Anita,” Bella Coppola (Six) as “Chloe,” and Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as “Charlie.”
The company will include Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
