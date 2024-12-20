News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Up on the Marquee: SMASH

Smash will star Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez and more.

By: Dec. 20, 2024
Smash is coming to Broadway at last! The new musical is set to begin performances on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and will officially open Thursday, April  10, 2025 at Broadway's Imperial Theatre. Check out photos of the new marquee below!

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), SMASH will star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin  Rouge!) as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening,  “Smash” TV Series) as “Tracy,” John Behlmann (Shucked) as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and  Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman (Frozen Tour) as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge)  as “Anita,” Bella Coppola (Six) as “Chloe,” and Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as “Charlie.”  

The company will include Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel GaymonMerritt David Janes, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J SavageJake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

