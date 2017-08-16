Up on the Marquee: METEOR SHOWER

Steve Martin's new play METEOR SHOWER will be coming to Broadway's Booth Theatre this fall starring Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian Amy Schumer, Tony-winner Laura Benanti, another Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key, and Alan Tudyk.

Previews begin Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Broadway's Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street). Opening night is set for Wednesday, November 29.

Schumer and Benanti's involvement in the show had been reported earlier this summer , Key is currently starring opposite Oscar Isaac in The Public Theatre's HAMLET, and has reportedly enjoyed getting back to the stage following his years on the TV show KEY & PEELE. Key began his career in improv.

Meteor Shower, which broke box office records at San Diego's Old Globe last summer and went on to play at the Long Wharf Theatre, will be directed by 2017 Tony nominee Jerry Zaks and produced by Joey Parnes.

It's a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Tudyk) are having another couple over for dinner. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky. Entertaining has never been more entertaining than in this "cosmic comedy from the master of the American absurd" (Variety).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

