Up on the Marquee: I NEED THAT

I Need That opens officially on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 1 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 2 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 3 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Photo 4 Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The cast features Danny DeVito as “Sam,” Lucy DeVito as “Amelia,” and Ray Anthony Thomas as “Foster.”

I Need That begins preview performances on Friday, October 13, 2023 and opens officially on Thursday, November 2, 2023. This is a limited engagement through Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

 The design team includes Alexander Dodge (Sets), Tilly Grimes (Costumes), Yi Zhao (Lights), and Fitz Patton (Sound and Original Music).

 Sam (Danny DeVito) doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.

Check out photos of the Broadway marquee below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

I Need That

I Need That

I Need That

I Need That

I Need That



RELATED STORIES

1
Danny DeVito Led I NEED THAT on Broadway Sets Dates & Creative Team Photo
Danny DeVito Led I NEED THAT on Broadway Sets Dates & Creative Team

Don't miss out on the highly-anticipated Broadway debut of 'I NEED THAT' starring Danny DeVito. Find out all the details about the show's performances starting in October and get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

2
Danny DeVito Will Return to Broadway in Theresa Rebecks I NEED THAT Photo
Danny DeVito Will Return to Broadway in Theresa Rebeck's I NEED THAT

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the Broadway and Off-Broadway line-up for the 2023-2024 season. Check out all the details on who, what, when, and where!

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... (read more about this author)

Up on the Marquee: I NEED THATUp on the Marquee: I NEED THAT
Photos: Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDINGPhotos: Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Up on the Marquee: SPAMALOTUp on the Marquee: SPAMALOT
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKENPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Videos

Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You