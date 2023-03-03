Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Up on the Marquee: GREY HOUSE

Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway. See photos of the marquee below!

Grey House by Levi Holloway, will be directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true -about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder. Two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (A Doll's House, Part 2) stars in this first-of-its kind Broadway experience, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Emmy nominee Paul Sparks ("House of Cards"), Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (School For Good And Evil), and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place).

Grey House

Grey House

Grey House

Grey House




Related Stories
Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany and Paul Sparks Will Lead GREY HOUSE on Broadway Photo
Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany and Paul Sparks Will Lead GREY HOUSE on Broadway
The terrifying New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, is coming to Broadway. We have all the details on who will star and when it will arrive.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


Photos: The Company of FAT HAM Meets the Press!Photos: The Company of FAT HAM Meets the Press!
March 2, 2023

Check out photos of the company of Fat Ham meeting the press!
Photos: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Meets the PressPhotos: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Meets the Press
February 28, 2023

See photos of the company of White Girl in Danger meeting the press!
Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 66th Annual Obie AwardsPhotos: On the Red Carpet for the 66th Annual Obie Awards
February 28, 2023

Just last night, the American Theatre Wing presented the 66th Obie Awards, celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!
Up on the Marquee: LIFE OF PIUp on the Marquee: LIFE OF PI
February 23, 2023

Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi is getting ready for its premiere at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out new photos of the Broadway marquee!
Up on the Marquee: SHUCKEDUp on the Marquee: SHUCKED
February 23, 2023

Shucked will play Broadway's Nederlander Theatre with preview performances beginning Wednesday, March 8 for a Tuesday, April 4 opening night. We have photos of the new theatre marquee!
share