Up on the Marquee: BEETLEJUICE Arrives on Broadway

The Winter Garden Theater Box Office (1634 Broadway) is officially open for the new Broadway musical comedy Beetlejuice, which begins Broadway performances Thursday, March 28, 2019, with an opening night of Thursday, April 25, 2019.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE will star Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Two-Time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure (Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Two-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean/Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Check out photos of the Winter Garden marquee below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

"Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre

Related Articles