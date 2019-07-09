Up On The Marquee: DAVE CHAPPELLE ON BROADWAY

Comedian and actor, Dave Chappelle, makes his Broadway debut this summer with a limited run of performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Check out the marquee for Dave's residency below!

Chappelle, whose award-winning comedy is trademarked by his sharp wit and irreverent social commentary, explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics, and fame.

In 2017, he released four highly anticipated specials on Netflix: "The Art of Spin," "Deep in the Heart of Texas," "Equanimity and The Bird Revelations." All four specials were delivered on vinyl as double-feature albums and received Grammy Awards® for Best Comedy Album in 2018 and 2019. Pollstar awarded Chappelle with Comedy Tour of The Year in 2014 and 2018 and he captured his second Emmy® for Outstanding Variety Special with Equanimity in 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre marquee for "Dave Chappelle on Broadway



