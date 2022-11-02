Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Universal Music Publishing Group Expands Relationship With Irving Berlin Estate, Will Exclusively Represent Catalog Worldwide

The global music publisher has launched dedicated social channels including a new Tik Tok page to support Berlin's legacy and songbook.

Nov. 02, 2022  

Universal Music Publishing Group has announced an exclusive global publishing agreement to represent the iconic song catalog of Irving Berlin. The deal builds upon UMPG's existing relationship with Berlin's estate as the company has served as his catalog administrator, ex-US, since 2012.

Lauded as one of the greatest songwriters in American history, Berlin composed more than 1,500 songs over his 60-year career, from ballads and dance numbers, to love songs and Broadway scores. Under the expanded agreement, UMPG will represent Berlin's catalog of renowned classics including "Anything You Can Do," "Blue Skies," "Cheek To Cheek," "How Deep Is The Ocean," "It's A Lovely Day Today," "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," "Let's Face The Music And Dance," "Puttin' On The Ritz," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "The Song Is Ended (But The Melody Lingers On)," "There's No Business Like Show Business," Guinness World Records' longtime best-selling single "White Christmas," and more.

Evan Lamberg, President of North America, UMPG, said: "I've been in the music publishing business my entire working life. It doesn't get any better than UMPG having the honor of representing the timeless cultural songs of Irving Berlin, as well as working with the wonderful Irving Berlin family and Estate."

"The family of Irving Berlin enthusiastically welcomes the expansion of their 10 year relationship with Universal Music Publishing Group and looks forward to continued collaboration as the exclusive global music publisher for Irving Berlin's extensive catalog" said Mary G Campbell of JPMorgan, on behalf of the legendary songwriter's estate.

In support of the expanded agreement and to help drive maximized value for Berlin's legacy, UMPG created https://www.irvingberlinsync.com, a custom Film & TV industry site focused on showcasing Berlin's expansive and iconic catalog. The site strategically uses themed playlists and intuitive tagging to empower sync clients to discover the perfect Irving Berlin song for any audiovisual usage.

Additionally, UMPG will act as representatives for the Berlin estate's brand and social marketing efforts. The global music publisher has launched dedicated social channels including a new Tik Tok page to support Berlin's legacy and songbook, empowering new generations of fans around the world to continue connecting with his timeless music.

Tom Foster, SVP of Film & TV Europe, UMPG, added: "Irving Berlin is quite simply one of the greats. His songs, laced with romance and wit, continue to inspire generations young and old. I'm delighted the Irving Berlin family have chosen UMPG as the caretaker of these songs."

Supplementing his historic musical success, Berlin composed 19 Broadway shows and 18 Hollywood films including White Christmas, Holiday Inn and Top Hat. Proving that great songs stand the test of time, Berlin's music has been featured in films and shows like Home Alone, Titanic, The Simpsons, Spider Man 3 and Downton Abbey. Among numerous honors from throughout his life, Berlin won eight Academy Award nominations, multiple Tony Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame, the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His timeless songs have been covered by generations of music's biggest acts including Lady Gaga, Frank Sinatra, Taylor Swift, Bing Crosby, Paul McCartney, Gregory Porter, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Aretha Franklin, Doris Day, Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, Barbra Streisand, Michael Bublé, Cher, Diana Ross, and Celine Dion, to name just a few.

For more information on Irving Berlin, visit www.irvingberlin.com



