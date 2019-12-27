Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

Universal has pulled Cats from its "For Your Consideration" page, officially deeming the film inevitable for Oscar nominations. The page lists Universal's films that are qualified for Oscars, accompanied by a guide to their categories and a list of screenings for each film.

According to Variety, Cats also isn't featured on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' streaming platform, which allows members to watch Oscar contenders.

The film's one original song, Beautiful Ghosts, which was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift, did not make the shortlist for the Oscar. It did, however, received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.

Universal's FYC page currently includes the films "Us," "1917," "Queen & Slim," "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "Abominable" and "The Secret Life of Pets 2."

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.





