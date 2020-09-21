Unions Reach Deal With Film and Television Studios on Safety Protocols for Restarting Production Amid the Health Crisis

The agreement was signed by the Directors Guild of America, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and more.

Variety has reported that unions have reached an agreement with film and tv studios on safety protocols to allow the industry to restart production safely amid the ongoing health crisis.

The unions said:

"Guiding principles include strictly enforced testing regimens and safety protocols, a zone-based system, and diligent use of personal protective equipment... The new measures will be implemented by employers in order to minimize the risk of transmission. To ensure workers' livelihoods are not burdened with added uncertainty during the pandemic, the agreement also includes COVID-19 sick leave and quarantine pay."



The agreement was signed by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the Directors Guild of America, International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Basic Crafts and SAG-AFTRA with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The deal includes the point that every member of the cast and crew being tested before their first day of work, and will undergo regular testing throughout the length of production. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented.

The announcement stated:

"Given that performers are uniquely vulnerable because they are not able to utilize PPE and physical distancing when cameras are rolling, the agreement requires more frequent testing - of at least three times a week - for performers as well as those with whom they come into close contact, referred to as 'Zone A'...All other individuals in the production environment will utilize physical distancing and PPE at all times. Those who work on set, but not when performers are present without PPE ("Zone B"), must be tested at a minimum of once a week."

