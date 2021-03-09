Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Unga, Bonobo Ape Featured in COME FROM AWAY, Passes Away at the Columbus Zoo

During their stay in Gander, Unga and a second Bonobo, Kasana, were cared for by local animal shelter manager, Bonnie Harris.

Mar. 9, 2021  

Unga, Bonobo Ape Featured in COME FROM AWAY, Passes Away at the Columbus Zoo

Unga, one of two Bonobo apes whose legacies are preserved in the musical Come From Away, has passed away, according to ABC Columbus.

Officials at the Columbus Zoo revealed that Unga was being treated for heart disease, a condition which led to an overall decline in health. The 29 year-old ape passed away after suffering a possible stroke, which left her unable to move her right side.

Unga and another female bonobo, Kasana, were being transferred from Belgium when the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 caused their plane to be diverted to Gander, Newfoundland.

During their stay in Gander, the two apes and several other animals on the planes were cared for by local animal shelter manager, Bonnie Harris, and an animal handler.

Harris' story is among those featured in the musical, which has gone on to international success after opening on Broadway in 2017.

Following her stay in Newfoundland during the events of the musical, Unga took up residence at the Columbus Zoo, where she birthed three offspring, Elema, Jerry, and Gander, the latter named for the hospitable Canada town that hosted her.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
BroadwayWorld Hoodie
Ensemble Definition Poster
Future Broadway Star Onsie

Related Articles
Canadas 22 MINUTES Parodies Welcome to the Rock Photo

Canada's 22 MINUTES Parodies 'Welcome to the Rock'

COME FROM AWAY Will Be Filmed Live for Release Photo

COME FROM AWAY Will Be Filmed Live for Release

COME FROM AWAY Will Be Filmed Live for Release Photo

COME FROM AWAY Will Be Filmed Live for Release

Photo Flash: First Look at the Melbourne Production of COME FROM AWAY Photo

Photo Flash: First Look at the Melbourne Production of COME FROM AWAY


More Hot Stories For You