Unga, Bonobo Ape Featured in COME FROM AWAY, Passes Away at the Columbus Zoo

Unga, one of two Bonobo apes whose legacies are preserved in the musical Come From Away, has passed away, according to ABC Columbus.

Officials at the Columbus Zoo revealed that Unga was being treated for heart disease, a condition which led to an overall decline in health. The 29 year-old ape passed away after suffering a possible stroke, which left her unable to move her right side.

Unga and another female bonobo, Kasana, were being transferred from Belgium when the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 caused their plane to be diverted to Gander, Newfoundland.

During their stay in Gander, the two apes and several other animals on the planes were cared for by local animal shelter manager, Bonnie Harris, and an animal handler.

Harris' story is among those featured in the musical, which has gone on to international success after opening on Broadway in 2017.

Following her stay in Newfoundland during the events of the musical, Unga took up residence at the Columbus Zoo, where she birthed three offspring, Elema, Jerry, and Gander, the latter named for the hospitable Canada town that hosted her.