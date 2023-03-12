Ukulele Online Course and Bestselling Book Series Make Playing A Music Instrument Accessible To All

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 12, 2023  

Forte Publishing has announced the launch of an updated online course Practice Makes Permanent, designed by Grammy-nominated educator Jenny Peters and her sister, Rebecca Bogart. The online course follows the bestselling Beginning Ukulele Songs book series that has sold over 100,000 copies over the last decade.

With a focus on beginners, the expertly designed course complements the successful six-book series and makes it easy and quick for anyone with limited music experience to see results within 6 days. The ukulele-the instrument that won the Guinness World Record for being the easiest instrument to play-was chosen by the celebrated sisters as the best instrument for beginners. Its four-string playing, and low cost make it accessible to most.

The six-book series starts with Book One, 21 Songs in 6 Days: Learn Ukulele the Easy Way, an Amazon #1 bestseller, and includes a well-designed progression of learning techniques for chords and songs.

The book series takes a beginner through intermediate level with a graduated set of exercises and fun and familiar songs. It comes with free online instructional videos and website support.

The Practice Makes Permanent - Ukulele Practicing Strategies Program is a monthly online course that teaches skill building and practice techniques to last a lifetime. Subscribers can join a group of fellow ukulele layers in a closed Facebook group and get the first month free in the program. Anyone can also sign up for the newsletter and get FREE ukulele sheet music every 2 weeks!

Visit Rebecca and Jenny's website at www.ukulele.io to learn more.




