UPTOWN NIGHT MARKET Returns On May 9 With An Impressive Lineup!

Following the resounding success of its season-opening event, the Uptown Night Market will return to 701 W 133rd Street for another evening of food, live entertainment, and community celebration on May 9th, 2024.

MASC Hospitality Group (MHG), the creative minds behind the famous Bronx, Uptown, Brooklyn, Vegan, and Latin Night Market experiences, extends a warm invitation to both locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the rich flavors, sounds, and spirit of Uptown. Festivities commence at 4 pm.

The event will feature over 60 diverse and local vendors, giving attendees many delicious food options. Renowned vendors such as Petisco Brazuca, Kelvin's Kitchen LLC, Mel's Fusion Kitchen, So Sarap NYC, Kalye, Chicken & Waffles on Wheels, GG's Fish & Chips, Noble Honey Company, Sugar Wood, and Spoonable Spirits will be among the lineup, tantalizing taste buds with their delectable offerings.

From savory delights to sweet indulgences, attendees can expect a culinary journey like no other. With a variety of options to suit every palate, the Uptown Night Market promises a feast for the senses that will leave attendees craving for more.

In addition to the mouthwatering cuisine, attendees will be treated to captivating performances that showcase the vibrant cultural tapestry of Uptown. The event will feature performances from Success Academy Dance, The Collective, and Dynamite Black, ensuring an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. From energetic dance routines to soulful musical performances, the entertainment lineup is sure to keep the crowd enthralled throughout the evening.

The Uptown Night Market is proud to have the support of various esteemed organizations. MHG extends its gratitude to West Harlem Development Corporation, Green Mountain Energy, Sprite Chill (Liberty CocaCola), Liquid Death, Success Academy, and T-Mobile for proudly sponsoring the May 9th Uptown Night Market event.

A free event open to all ages, the Uptown Night Market invites everyone to come together, connect, and celebrate the vibrancy of Uptown. Whether savoring mouthwatering cuisine, dancing to live music, or exploring the works of local artists, there's something for everyone at this epic event.

For additional details about the Uptown Night Market and updates on the 2024 season, please visit the website.