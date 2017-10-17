Up on the Marquee: Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN

The Broadway premiere of Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Three Tall Women is inching ever closer to Broadway! Starring two-time Academy Award® winner Glenda Jackson, Tony Award® and three-time Emmy Award® winner Laurie Metcalf, and Tony Award nominee Alison Pill, the production directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello. Beginning preview performances on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Three Tall Women opens on Thursday, March 29. Tickets go on sale, via Telecharge.com, Saturday, September 9, at 10:00 AM (EST).

Hailed as "essential viewing" by Ben Brantley of The New York Times, Three Tall Women is a "spellbinding masterpiece" (Time Magazine) and "Edward Albee's best play, period!" (New York Post). In addition to the Pulitzer, the play also won The New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play.

The design team for Three Tall Women includes Miriam Buether (Scenic Design), Ann Roth (Costume Design), and Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design).

Theatre Marquee unveiling for Edward Albee's 1994 Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, 'Three Tall Women' starring Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill under the direction of Joe Mantello at the Golden Theatre on October 17, 2017 in New York City.



