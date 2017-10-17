THREE TALL WOMEN
Click Here for More Articles on THREE TALL WOMEN

Up on the Marquee: Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN

Oct. 17, 2017  

The Broadway premiere of Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Three Tall Women is inching ever closer to Broadway! Starring two-time Academy Award® winner Glenda Jackson, Tony Award® and three-time Emmy Award® winner Laurie Metcalf, and Tony Award nominee Alison Pill, the production directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello. Beginning preview performances on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Three Tall Women opens on Thursday, March 29. Tickets go on sale, via Telecharge.com, Saturday, September 9, at 10:00 AM (EST).

Hailed as "essential viewing" by Ben Brantley of The New York Times, Three Tall Women is a "spellbinding masterpiece" (Time Magazine) and "Edward Albee's best play, period!" (New York Post). In addition to the Pulitzer, the play also won The New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play.

The design team for Three Tall Women includes Miriam Buether (Scenic Design), Ann Roth (Costume Design), and Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up on the Marquee: Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for Edward Albee's 1994 Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, 'Three Tall Women' starring Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill under the direction of Joe Mantello at the Golden Theatre on October 17, 2017 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN
'Three Tall Women'

Up on the Marquee: Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN
'Three Tall Women'

Up on the Marquee: Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN
'Three Tall Women'

Up on the Marquee: Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN
'Three Tall Women'

Up on the Marquee: Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN
'Three Tall Women'

Up on the Marquee: Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN
'Three Tall Women'

Up on the Marquee: Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN
'Three Tall Women'

Up on the Marquee: Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN
'Three Tall Women'

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal with Nick Adams, Katie Thompson, and More in AND THE WORLD GOES ROUND
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SPRINGSTEEN on BROADWAY!
  • Photo Coverage: Squidward & Sandy & Patrick & More! Go Inside Rehearsals for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!
  • Photo Coverage: The SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Casts Is Getting Into Character in Rehearsals for Broadway!
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Company of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: TIME AND THE CONWAYS Company Take Opening Night Bows on Broadway

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com