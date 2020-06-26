UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT & ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Added to the Paley Center's 'Front Row' Series

The Paley Center for Media announces new selections to its Paley Front Row Presented by Citi series: Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators and NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators. Paley Front Row Presented by Citi, is a new way to enjoy the behind-the-scenes stories of today's top shows from the comfort of home.

"We're so excited to start July with these outstanding selections to our Paley Front Row Presented by Citi programming schedule," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "This incredible slate of programs include conversations with the team from one of television's most creative new comedies featuring delightful musical and dance numbers, and an inside look at one of television's most acclaimed comedies, featuring a lovable and hilarious heroine and a playful, interactive epilogue."

Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators

Friday, July 3

Available starting at noon EST

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt became a hit with critics and viewers as one of Netflix's first original comedy series. Now the loveable cast of hilarious characters is back in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend, Netflix's first interactive comedy special. In the special, viewers can name choices that guide the direction and outcome of the story with riotous results. Creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock will reunite with the rest of the cast of the critically acclaimed special. Participating in the conversation with the creators are: Ellie Kemper (Kimmy Schmidt), Tituss Burgess (Titus Andromedon), Jane Krakowski (Jaqueline White), Carol Kane (Lillian Kaushtupper), Jon Hamm (Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne) and Daniel Radcliffe (Prince Fredrick). UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT is produced by Universal Television.

NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators

Friday, July 10

Available starting at noon EST

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is NBC's wholly original musical dramedy about a computer coder who, after an MRI mishap, suddenly starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her, as imaginatively staged musical numbers that are only visible to her. Created by Austin Winsberg and choreographed by Emmy-winner Mandy Moore (La La Land), the series charmed critics and viewers alike following its debut in January and has been renewed for a second season. Zoey is blessed with a gifted ensemble of actors who expertly balance the show's dramatic, comedic, and often romantic story lines. Participating in the conversation with the creative team: Jane Levy (Zoey Clarke), Lauren Graham (Joan), Mary Steenburgen (Maggie), Peter Gallagher (Mitch), Skylar Astin (Max), Alex Newell (Mo), and John Clarence Stewart (Simon).

"It was truly a privilege and an honor to record a panel with the Paley Center for "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist." This is such a special cast and it was wonderful to see them all and hear them talk about the show - even virtually. Like the show itself, the panel was filled with laughter, warm feelings, and tears. Okay, the tears were mostly mine. And honestly - I'm fine with it," said Austin Winsberg.

The public can view these programs for free by subscribing to the Paley Center's Youtube channel.

