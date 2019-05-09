UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT Will Return For Interactive Episode

Tina Fey's series UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT is going to have an interactive episode on Netflix! According to Deadline, the show, which ended after its fourth season, will return for this special episode.

The episode will air in 2020.

It will be created and executive produced by Fey and Robert Carlock, and original cast members Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane are all set to return.

Fey announced the episode on a panel at FYSEE on May 8.

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event," she said. "Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it's a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series."

Read more on Deadline.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt follows Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper) as she adjusts to the 21st century and learns more about who she really is, alongside her best friend and roommate, Titus Andromedon (Burgess), her former-employer-turned-friend Jacqueline White (Krakowski) and landlord Lillian Kaushtupper (Kane).

The show has earned 18 Primetime Emmy nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series for each of its seasons.





