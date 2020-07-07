U Streat Presents Two Great Comedy Shows This Week
U Streat has two great shows happening this week, Live From the Living Room and a special program, The Zoom Zoom Comedy Show, which will function to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Stephen Campbell and Katie Boyle host incredible up-and-coming comics from Netflix, Comedy Central, and the likes.
The show is a ticketed Zoom comedy program where viewers can watch the comedians from the safety of their homes without having to worry about social distancing or wearing a mask.
Log onto Zoom from anywhere in the world! Your home, your car, wherever you are! The show will be on Thursday, July 9 at 7 PM.
Audience members will purchase a $5 ticket on Eventbrite and will be sent a link for a private watch party fifteen minutes before the show!
Spleef, a lifestyle company who provides infused events around New York City, and U Streat Comedy have teamed up to produce the first ever smoke-friendly virtual comedy show, The Zoom Zoom Comedy Room. A virtual comedy show featuring the best comics from TV land, with a raffle to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
On Zoom! Every Friday at 11PM. To bring people together through laughter, and to support a wonderful cause, because Black Lives Matter.
