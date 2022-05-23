U FOR UKRAINE, A Music Initiative Featuring Child Prodigies, To Launch At The World Economic Forum

U FOR UKRAINE, a benefit concert series supporting child refugees fleeing the war zone, will be presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos on May 25. The project is raising funds for food, basic supplies, and transportation, inspiring young Ukrainians in the process.

The initiative, organized by GCI PLANET, a virtual concert and smart education platform run by Grammy-winning artists, also aims to prevent human trafficking. According to the official estimates, around 5,000 Ukrainian children are missing, with aid groups fearing some may have been kidnapped.

The project's official presentation in Davos will feature world-renowned virtuosos of classical, jazz, rock, and other music genres as well as Ukrainian child prodigies.

The first U FOR UKRAINE performance was organized in partnership with SHER, a sisterhood of extraordinary and resilient women that was launched by Anzhelika Steen-Olsen. The concert was live-streamed on YouTube on March 20 and has been supported by major TV channels, such as PBS, CBS, and FOX News.

In cooperation with GEM, TGFIF, and TIKVA, U FOR UKRAINE has helped evacuate more than 1,000 children as well as provided humanitarian aid in Ukraine, and refugee camps in Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

"Although our concerts are providing for basic needs, we are also spreading a message of hope," said Masha Brodskaya, organizer of the U FOR UKRAINE music series, violinist, composer, and Grammy-nominated multimedia artist. "Many brilliant, incredibly talented children were forced to leave their homes. To see them performing again is an inspiration for everyone who is suffering now."

Among the concert's participants will be Kornii Sheldunov, the first prize winner of prestigious competitions in Slovenia, Belgium, and Germany; Alexandra Chekalenko, who has performed with famous violinist Daniel Hope; Varvara Vasylieva, a laureate of international harp contests; and other prodigies.

The benefit concert series U FOR UKRAINE is an international humanitarian benefit concert series organized by GCI PLANET, a global creative initiative that brings the world's top performers and educators to marginalized communities. The organization, which is supported by the UN and Microsoft as well as music and art institutions internationally, reaches out to children in hospitals, orphanages, refugee camps in the U.S. and around the world. GCI PLANET was founded in 2020 by violinist, composer, VR and NeuroMusic pioneer, and Grammy-nominated multi-disciplinary multimedia artist Masha Brodskaya.