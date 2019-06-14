Tyler Clementi Foundation To Be Honored By Gay Fellowship With Reading Of LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!

The Tyler Clementi Foundation, which works to end online and offline bullying in schools, workplaces, and faith communities, will be honored at Moving with the Spirit, a dramatic performance and fundraiser organized by the Gay Fellowship at Blessed Sacrament Church. The event will be a celebration of New York City Pride Week and the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

Moving with the Spirit will take place on Sunday, June 23 at 6 p.m. and will be held at Theatre 71 (152 W. 71st Street, New York, NY). It will feature a staged reading of LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! by Terrence McNally presented by the Abingdon Theatre Company. Directed by the company's Artistic Director Chad Austin, the cast will feature Dan Amboyer ( Younger, William and Catherine: A Royal Romance"), Connor Bond ( The Deuce, Elementary ), John Higgins (Facings, A Tender Thing), Mark Junek ( Blindspot, Smash ), Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures), Davi Santos (Power Rangers Dino Charge, The Cure), and Douglas Widick (Pop Stars Are Dumb (But We Love Them)).

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Tyler Clementi Foundation which was selected for this honor for the work they do to create a culture of kindness, educate communities on how to prevent bullying before it starts and support legislation that helps schools protect all those who are targeted because of what makes them different and unique.

We are so honored to be recognized by the Gay Fellowship. This event is a chance for us to remember the history of the LGBTQ movement and look toward a future where no one is bullied for who they are. We appreciate the work the Gay Fellowship does for the LGBTQ community in New York through faith and outreach, and we are thankful for their support as we continue our work to address the challenges of bullying in many of the same communities, said Jane Clementi, founder of the Tyler Clementi Foundation and mother of Tyler, who died by suicide after he was cyberbullied at college.

Only 100 seats are available for the intimate gathering, for a minimum donation of $50. To make a reservation or to donate please visit: www.Blessedsacramentnyc.org or www.Theatre71.org. The show will be preceded by a cocktail reception and followed by a post-show reception with members of the Tyler Clementi Foundation, Gay Fellowship, and the Abingdon Theatre.

The Tyler Clementi Foundation's mission is to end online and offline bullying in schools, workplaces and faith communities. Founded in 2011 by the Clementi family in memory of Tyler a son, brother and friend the foundation's flagship bullying-prevention and education program is #Day1. Other programs include the Pledge, Upstander, Tyler's Suite, Workplace Training and True Faith Doesn't Bully, a public education campaign that fights religious bullying. The Tyler Clementi Higher Education Anti-Harassment Act, re-introduced in Congress in 2016, would require colleges and universities receiving federal funding to prohibit harassment based on actual or perceived race, color, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion.





