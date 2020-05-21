Tune in to Broadway Records' Virtual Listening Party With Alexis Michelle

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join RuPaul's Drag Race's Broadway queen Alexis Michelle and host Robbie Rozelle as they listen to, discuss and answer your questions about her debut album "Lovefool," Drag Race, Dragnificent and more!

The listening party will be taking place on Friday, May 22 at 4:00pm EST.

Tune in below!

