Tune in to American Ballet Theatre's ABT TODAY: THE FUTURE STARTS NOW Tonight

American Ballet Theatre will present ABT Today: The Future Starts Now, a toast to 80 years of innovation, diversity, and dynamism in American ballet. The online celebration, with appearances by Tamron Hall, Naomi Watts, and Billy Porter, will stream for FREE on ABT's YouTube channel, Monday evening, November 23 at 7pm EST.

ABT Today will feature the Company's world-class dancers in four World Premiere works, created and filmed in quarantined "ballet bubbles." The program will include an eponymous solo for Principal Dancer David Hallberg created by Pam Tanowitz and Jeremy Jacob, as well as Convivium, Gemma Bond's second work for the Company. Touché, a new work by Christopher Rudd featuring Principal Dancer Calvin Royal III and corps de ballet dancer João Menegussi, is a pas de deux depicting male love. Indestructible Light, a celebratory work by Darrell Grand Moultrie, set to selections from American jazz musicians, will close out the evening.

ABT Today marks the public launch of ABT RISE (Representation and Inclusion Sustain Excellence). Funds raised throughout the evening will benefit the programs and people advancing ABT's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. For more information on ABT RISE, please visit www.abt.org/abt-rise.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Monday, November 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm ET

WHERE: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvgmtl95Ybk

