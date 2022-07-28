Trusty Sidekick TheaterCompany Announces Leigh Walter as Executive Creative Producer

Trusty Sidekick Theater Company, New York City's adventurous producer of theatre for young audiences, announces Leigh Walter as Executive Creative Producer. The hiring committee conducted a national search for a strategic leader charged to develop original experimental theatre for young people through sustainable and equitable initiatives. Following a competitive application process, Walter was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors.

"I'm deeply honored to take on this role developing bold and original theatre for young people and their families" says Walter. "I've been a part of the Trusty Sidekick family for eight years and am proud to have helped develop 10 of its 20 incredible productions in that time. Now I'm thrilled to carry those experiences forward and cultivate new work as I lead this organization into its next chapter."

Co-Chairs Olivia Jones and Emily Miller mark this moment for the company: "Leigh's collaborative approach to leadership and refined vision of theatre for young audiences makes her a perfect choice for this role. As the organization's first full-time employee, she is poised to deepen our impact on kids and families."

Originally from Nebraska, Walter has collaborated on nearly 100 productions since moving to NYC in 2014. Her theatrical work has been seen at Lincoln Center, The Park Avenue Armory, The Public, Ars Nova, New York Theatre Workshop, and St. Ann's Warehouse, among other theaters, warehouses, bars, museums, streets, and parks. With a love for immersive/nontraditional productions and puppetry, Leigh seeks to create the magical, the delightful, and the strange, fostering community among collaborators and audience.

Walter succeeds Paul Brewster McGinley, who has served as Managing Director since 2016. Walter's arrival is part of a redesigned leadership structure; she will collaborate with a rotating group of Creative Producers - currently Spencer Lott and Renata Townsend - to fully support artistic teams and cultivate relationships with producing partners. The leadership team and recently expanded board will center justice, equity, diversity, and accessibility in all decisions to refine a vision for the future of theatre for young people in New York City and beyond.

Says Walter, "It's an exciting time to be at the helm of this company as we reimagine the organization in bold new directions that honor our mission and history. We have the opportunity to build upon an unparalleled foundation to make theatre that is diverse, accessible, and always inspiring. I look forward to growing this vision with all of you: our Trusty families, artists, and supporters."