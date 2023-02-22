Tribecarts Presents BLACK VOICES, A Concert In Celebration Of Black History Month

Celebrating Black History Month, Tribecarts presents a performance of Black Voices, features Black musicians and vocalists who have performed around the globe. Tribecarts Black Voices is Sunday, February 26th at 3pm at St. Mark's Church, Manhattan. Admission is a $15 suggested donation at the door and free for students and children.

Featured performers are American singer Jeannine Otis and her trio, Chris Almeida on drums, Bim Strasberg, bass, Larry Luger guitar and Baritone Dorian Lake and Bass Kofi Hayford are featured vocalists. A wide diversity of music will be performed including Pop, Broadway, Jazz and Opera.

Born and raised in Detroit, and based in Staten Island, NY, Jeannine Otis has been a singular and substantial voice for decades. She draws equally from jazz, classical, dance, gospel and pop genres. She is a graduate of Wellesley College (Presser Music Scholar), the only African-American to win that award and she also holds a Masters Degree from Emerson College in Boston where she was a teaching fellow. She has toured as a vocalist with many distinguished artists including Donald Byrd, Grover Washington Jr., Vishnu Wood, and Arthur Prysock.

Born and raised in Detroit, and based in Staten Island, NY, Jeannine Otis has been a singular and substantial voice for decades. She draws equally from jazz, classical, dance, gospel and pop genres. She is a graduate of Wellesley College (Presser Music Scholar), the only African-American to win that award and she also holds a Masters Degree from Emerson College in Boston where she was a teaching fellow. She has toured as a vocalist with many distinguished artists including Donald Byrd, Grover Washington Jr., Vishnu Wood, and Arthur Prysock.