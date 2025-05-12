Tribeca X 2025 Unveils Speaker Lineup: Bryan Cranston, Paris Hilton & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bryan Cranston, Paris Hilton, Steve Zahn, and Rick Gomez are among the speakers lineup for Tribeca X, the Tribeca Festival’s flagship program for brand-driven storytelling.

Taking place June 9–10 at Spring Studios, the event convenes top talent from Hollywood, advertising, and business for two days of high-impact conversations and networking at the intersection of creativity, commerce, and culture. The program continues to solidify its position as the premier destination for C-suite executives, CMOs, and marketers looking to shape the future of storytelling and brand engagement.

Tribeca X Lineup

Bryan Cranston, Emmy-winning actor and co-founder of Dos Hombres, shares his journey from Breaking Bad to brand building, emphasizing authenticity and craft in both film and business.

Paris Hilton, Co-founder and CEO of 11:11 Media, and company President & COO Bruce Gersh unpack creator-led storytelling, community building, and the evolving landscape of modern brand engagement.

Steve Zahn and Rick Gomez, co-Founders of Macaroni Art Productions, and Chef Ouita Michel, all based in Lexington, Kentucky, speak about the incomparable production experience in Lexington and the episodic series YOU BELONG HERE.

Kenneth Cole, fashion icon and founder of the Mental Health Coalition, reflects on four decades of using fashion as a platform for storytelling, activism, and social impact.

Lena Waithe, Emmy-winning writer, producer, and founder of Hillman Grad, records a special live episode of her hit podcast Legacy Talk, exploring storytelling as a tool for preserving Black cultural memory and shaping inclusive narratives in Hollywood.

Haider Rafique, CMO of OKX, and actor Chazz Palminteri present Mild Mild West, a first-of-its-kind Western that fuses crypto and cinema in a groundbreaking cross-industry collaboration.

Ynon Kreiz, Mattel CEO, on scaling legacy through culturally relevant brand storytelling.

Raja Rajamannar, CMO of Mastercard, shares insights on how brands are transforming into experience curators by blending innovation, entertainment, and emotional connection.

Previously announced speakers include brand leaders Kraft Heinz CMO Todd Kaplan on evolving legacy brands through real-time, consumer-first marketing; Ally Financial CMO Andrea Brimmer on championing equity and impact through bold investment in women’s sports; Kansas City Chiefs Chief Media and Marketing Officer Lara Krug on leveraging fandom and storytelling to redefine brand expansion.; and 72andSunny CEO Evin Shutt on how optimism, purpose, and bold storytelling power a creative edge.

In a major expansion, Tribeca X is going year-round. Activations in 2025 will appear at high-profile cultural moments—including the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Emmys (in partnership with The Female Quotient), and Art Basel Miami Beach–offering storytellers and marketers new platforms to connect, collaborate, and launch bold creative work.

Tribeca X also announced the official selections for its Tribeca X Awards, recognizing the most creative and culturally impactful work across seven categories: Feature Film, Short Film, Episodic Series, Commercial Spot, Content Creator/Influencer Collaboration, Audio/Podcast and Games & Immersive.

This year’s selections feature work from the following brands, a testament to the evolving art and influence of brand storytelling: Akris, Apple, Arc’teryx, Audible, BioWare, Brilliant Labs, British Airways Cityflyer, Coca-Cola, Delta, Diageo, DIZA, Electronic Arts, Flonase, Fordham University, Haleon & Sensodyne, Human Rights Campaign, Invisalign, Kate Spade New York, Kenneth Cole, Louis Vuitton, Mejuri, Montefiore, Netflix, NFL, Nike, Oatly, Playstation Studios, Reporters Without Borders Germany (RSF), Sephora, Sesame Workshop, Shondaland, Supercell, UberEats, Uniqlo, Team Kentucky/VisitLEX and Wicked/NBC Universal.

This year’s jury includes: Creative Entrepreneur & Partner at FundamentalCo Jenna Lyons; CMO at UnitedMasters Inc. Chaucer Barnes; Global Head of Consumer Marketing for Canva Kristine Segrist; VP of Business Development at Higher Ground Productions Carrie Brody; Creative Executive for Apple TV+ Kyle Wasserman; and Co-Founder and CEO of Hark Audio Don MacKinnon.

About Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 24th year from June 4–15, 2025 in New York City.

Photo credit: Kevin Ostajewski