Tribeca X 2025 Unveils Speaker Lineup: Bryan Cranston, Paris Hilton & More

Taking place June 9–10 at Spring Studios, the event convenes top talent from Hollywood, advertising, and business for two days of conversations and networking.
Bryan Cranston, Paris Hilton, Steve Zahn, and Rick Gomez are among the speakers lineup for Tribeca X, the Tribeca Festival’s flagship program for brand-driven storytelling.
Taking place June 9–10 at Spring Studios, the event convenes top talent from Hollywood, advertising, and business for two days of high-impact conversations and networking at the intersection of creativity, commerce, and culture. The program continues to solidify its position as the premier destination for C-suite executives, CMOs, and marketers looking to shape the future of storytelling and brand engagement.
Previously announced speakers include brand leaders Kraft Heinz CMO Todd Kaplan on evolving legacy brands through real-time, consumer-first marketing; Ally Financial CMO Andrea Brimmer on championing equity and impact through bold investment in women’s sports; Kansas City Chiefs Chief Media and Marketing Officer Lara Krug on leveraging fandom and storytelling to redefine brand expansion.; and 72andSunny CEO Evin Shutt on how optimism, purpose, and bold storytelling power a creative edge.
In a major expansion, Tribeca X is going year-round. Activations in 2025 will appear at high-profile cultural moments—including the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Emmys (in partnership with The Female Quotient), and Art Basel Miami Beach–offering storytellers and marketers new platforms to connect, collaborate, and launch bold creative work.
Tribeca X also announced the official selections for its Tribeca X Awards, recognizing the most creative and culturally impactful work across seven categories: Feature Film, Short Film, Episodic Series, Commercial Spot, Content Creator/Influencer Collaboration, Audio/Podcast and Games & Immersive.
This year’s selections feature work from the following brands, a testament to the evolving art and influence of brand storytelling: Akris, Apple, Arc’teryx, Audible, BioWare, Brilliant Labs, British Airways Cityflyer, Coca-Cola, Delta, Diageo, DIZA, Electronic Arts, Flonase, Fordham University, Haleon & Sensodyne, Human Rights Campaign, Invisalign, Kate Spade New York, Kenneth Cole, Louis Vuitton, Mejuri, Montefiore, Netflix, NFL, Nike, Oatly, Playstation Studios, Reporters Without Borders Germany (RSF), Sephora, Sesame Workshop, Shondaland, Supercell, UberEats, Uniqlo, Team Kentucky/VisitLEX and Wicked/NBC Universal.
This year’s jury includes: Creative Entrepreneur & Partner at FundamentalCo Jenna Lyons; CMO at UnitedMasters Inc. Chaucer Barnes; Global Head of Consumer Marketing for Canva Kristine Segrist; VP of Business Development at Higher Ground Productions Carrie Brody; Creative Executive for Apple TV+ Kyle Wasserman; and Co-Founder and CEO of Hark Audio Don MacKinnon.
The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.
The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 24th year from June 4–15, 2025 in New York City.
Photo credit: Kevin Ostajewski
Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos