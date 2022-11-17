Trevor Noah to Host Black Theater Night Performance at A STRANGE LOOP

Trevor Noah will host a special Black Theater Night performance at A Strange Loop on Tuesday, November 29th at 7pm at The Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street). The Emmy-winning talk show host, New York Times Best-Selling author, and star of the current #1 film in the U.S., Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will moderate a talkback following the show with author Michael R. Jackson, choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, and members of the cast of A Strange Loop. The event offers a special welcome to Black theatergoers to be in attendance.

"I was blown away the first time I saw Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop and have returned a few times since," said Noah. "It is one of the funniest and most poignant shows I've ever seen. I'm excited to host this special performance and to get to talk to the company about this brilliant and vital piece of theatre."

Trevor Noah is a successful comedian and is the host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. In November 2016, Noah released his first book Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which was an instant New York Times bestseller. The audiobook has been one of Audible's highest rated and top selling titles since its release. Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, including his upcoming, "I Wish You Would," his third for Netflix, premiering globally November 22. Noah recently announced his 28 city "Off The Record" comedy tour.

There are only 8 more weeks to see the Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Strange Loop which will play its final Broadway performance on January 15, 2023.

Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop opened April 26, to critical acclaim at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street). The musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman, along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.

A STRANGE LOOP won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was named Best Musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Off-Broadway Alliance. Michael R. Jackson won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for A Strange Loop. Jaquel Spivey was awarded the Drama Desk Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and a Theatre World Award.

A STRANGE LOOP features set design by Tony Award nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Jen Schriever, sound design by Tony Award nominee Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Grammy winner and Tony Award nominee Charlie Rosen, and casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly. Erin Gioia Albrecht is production stage manager.

A STRANGE LOOP features Tony Award nominee Jaquel Spivey as Usher, Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5), with Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Zachary A. Myers, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer...

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

A STRANGE LOOP made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, in May 2019, in association with Page 73 Productions. In December 2021, the show had a critically acclaimed run at Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company prior to coming to Broadway.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and YELLOW SOUND LABEL released the original Broadway cast recording of A Strange Loop on June 10, 2022.

For more information on A Strange Loop visit https://strangeloopmusical.com/.